Saaho VS Mission Mangal VS Batla House VS Made In China: Pick Your Side!

Saaho release date is finally out and it’s all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China. All the movies are slated to release on 15th August 2019.

As of now there is a 4 way clash happening on a holiday but couple of the movies will move. 2 movies could conveniently use the space on a national holiday and in this case the best scenario could be Saaho and Mission Mangal clashing. Saaho will juice up the down south box office and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal will take the driver’s seat up north.

But, John Abraham’s Batla House has a patriotic angle to its story and deserves a release on 15th August. Only time will tell if we see a 4-way clash or the exhibitors would try to fit in at least 3 movies in the slot.

Saaho Director Sujeeth recently revealed that a major chunk of the film’s budget will be spent on action. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth had said.

Apart from Abu Dhabi, the film has also been shot across major locales in Europe. The movie has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. While Sabu Cyril will take care of the production design, Madhie will crank the camera.

The film, being shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi in key roles. A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore. Whereas Akshay Kumar’s space film Mission Mangal is collaboration with R. Balki and the film will be directed by Jagan Shakti.

Batla House, helmed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. The last film in the clash Made In China is hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar Rao) and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.