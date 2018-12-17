Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: A Hero Of All Genres! 

First of all, wishing a very happy birthday to the jolly actor, Riteish Deshmukh, as the lad turns 40 today. The actor who is loved and appreciated by all for the comic timing is also one of the underrated one in the Bollywood.

Riteish completed about 15 years in the industry, after making a passable debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam. With his comic roles in movies like Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Malamaal Weekly and Dhamaal, Riteish created a niche for himself and garnered a loyal following. Contrary to comedy roles, the actor surprised one and all by his dark character in Ek Villain, in fact, the actor’s breakthrough performance was one of the key factors behind the success of the thriller.

Talking about upcoming projects, Riteish will be seen in Total Dhamaal, Housefull 4 and Marjaavan, in which he is essaying a negative character. The actor is also collaborating with National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, for a Hindi-Marathi bilingual biopic on the Great warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Apart from Hindi movies, Riteish Deshmukh is amongst the prominent names in Marathi film industry. He successfully runs a production house named Mumbai Film Company, which has produced Marathi biggies like Balak Palak, Lai Bhaari, Faster Fene, Yellow and recent blockbuster, Mauli. With his livewire act in Lai Bhaari and Mauli, Riteish has also established himself as a mass hero in the industry and hopefully we’ll be catching soon his whistle-worthy performance in Bollywood movies, too.