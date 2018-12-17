Box Office: Both Kedarnath and 2.0 [Hindi] have stepped into the zone from where they would crossing lifetime of many other notable films in quick time. Let’s talk about Kedarnath first. The film had a healthy weekend as Sunday numbers were good too. With 5 crores* more coming in, the film has now collected 53.45 crores* already. This has also allowed the overall collections to go past the lifetime numbers of 102 Not Out which stood at 52 crores. This feat has been accomplished by the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer in just 10 days.

The pace at which the film is currently going, it should go past 60 crore mark this week. Post that whatever numbers that come in would be added bonus as Zero would be practically playing at almost all screens.

Same holds true for 2.0 [Hindi] which has this week to gain as much moolah as it can get. With 3 crores* more coming in on Sunday, the film now stands at 184.75 crores*. The next big milestones for the film are the lifetime numbers of Bajirao Mastani [188 crores] and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [188.92 crores]. That too should happen before the close of the third week and further to that 5-6 crores more are expected to be added to the total.

The only other film which was stranded in the 190s in its quest for a double century was Ek Tha Tiger [199 crores] and 2.0 [Hindi] could well be the second only such film in the list.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder