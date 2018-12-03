Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is in the news for all the right reasons. From SRK’s unusual avatar to the trailer, everything has hit the right chord with the fans. The first song of the album titled Mere Naam Tu was released a week ago, and it instantly topped the charts. Now after Mere Naam Tu, the makers are all set to woo the audience with the new song titled Issaqbaazi.

Most importantly, it features the much-awaited screen sharing of superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Issaqbaazi is all set to release tomorrow.

The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted a while ago about the track and shared a poster featuring stars, Salman and Srk. “Khabar mili hai abhi ye taazi, aa rahe hain @BauuaSingh sikhaane sab hi ko #Issaqbaazi. #Issaqbaazi song out tomorrow! Stay tuned!”, as quoted in the tweet.

The song Issaqbaazi is crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and penned by Irshad Kamil. The music is composed by the renowned duo of Ajay-Atul.

Earlier, in the Eid teaser of the movie, the makers already shared a glimpse of the song with SRK and Salman grooving to the tunes.

Recently in an interview, when asked whether Zero was a risky subject, Aanand L. Rai shared, “I don’t know how people see it. But for me, the opposite of risky is safe and I don’t think that any filmmaker should make films which he feels is a safe film. Then there is no excitement, and if there’s no excitement, then you are not doing good to yourself. You can only make films because you are excited about it. If you go safe, it can easily go into a bracket of boring and boring is a very scary thing for any filmmaker. Bad is still fine, but boring is…”

Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is slated to release on 21st December 2018.