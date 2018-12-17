Sriram Raghavan On AndhaDhun Winning Big: Awards Are Icing On Cake

AndhaDhun won four honours, including the Best Director, at the Star Screen Awards. Sriram Raghavan, who helmed the edge-of-the-seat thriller is thrilled.

Apart from the Best Director trophy for Raghavan, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer on Sunday night bagged the Best Film Writing for Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti and Raghavan; the Best Editing for Pooja Ladha Surti; and Best Sound Design for Madhu Apsara.

Raghavan said in a statement: “I’m very happy with the audience response that ‘AndhaDhun‘ has had. The awards of course are an icing on the cake.

“A film like this not only requires complete creative freedom but also the belief and support of its producer, and I got that abundantly from Sanjay Routray and Matchbox Pictures. Looking forward to more such collaborations.”

Earlier this year, AndhaDhun emerged as a runaway success at the box office, winning high critical acclaim and big audience applause. It is also the top Indian movie of 2018, as determined by IMDb customer ratings.

“What began as shared passion for us has culminated in recognition from audiences. I am very grateful to Star Screen Awards for these awards, and to Sriram for his unique, uncompromising vision,” Routray said.