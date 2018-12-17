300 Crores For Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero? Here’s What You People Have Decided!

After a hiatus of more than a year, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is geared up to ablaze the screens with his much-talked-about release, Zero. Amidst the excitement and fanfare, we asked a question about the movie’s performance at the box office, as will it be the first affair to enter the coveted club of 300 crore for the actor? And the results we got are very encouraging for the team Zero.

Over 8805 movie maniacs participated in a poll, and more than half of them have high expectations from the movie. About 4860 voters constituting for 55.20%, expected the movie to touch 300 crore mark at the box office. 2871 people voted for NO, which makes for 32.61% and remaining 1074 i.e. 12.19% remained neutral by voting for 50-50.

Talking about recent releases, the actor had a dry spell in the last few years and the upcoming romantic-drama is expected to revamp the dominance of King Khan, over the box office.

The power-packed trailer and chartbuster music of Zero has set the bar high and promises to be an entertaining affair in the offering. There’s already a huge pre-release buzz, as SRK will be portraying a vertically challenged man for the first time. The movie is enjoying a solo release during a festive season of Christmas, which is the added advantage for its box office journey.

Zero is all set to hit the theatres this week on 21st December and just like the majority of the voters, we too, have our high hopes pinned on the movie.