Zero To Shatter Records & Be Shah Rukh Khan’s 1st 300 Crore Film? VOTE NOW!

King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, is witnessing a dull phase in a career as all of his recent releases failing to live up to the expectations. The actor is inconsistent with his movies as Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the ticket windows. Now, with Zero, SRK will be hoping to revamp the dominance over the box office.

Talking about Khan’s recent releases including Fan, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal, failed to make it big at the box office. In fact, the actor had his last blockbuster in 2013 with Chennai Express. On the contrary, Khan received applause for his performances but all failed to justify the ‘superstar’ tag with the box office collections. Movies like Happy New Year, Dilwale and Raees managed a bumper opening but fell substantially due to flawed content.

Apart from average content, Khan also faced the wrath of controversies and political enmity, which affected the performance of his movies.

Now, with upcoming Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is geared up to woo the audiences and regain his position in the Bollywood. The power-packed trailer and chartbuster music of the movie has taken the excitement to the next level and promises to be an entertaining affair in the offering. There’s already a huge pre-release buzz, as SRK will be portraying a vertically challenged man for the first time. The movie is enjoying a solo release during a festive season of Christmas, which is the added advantage for its box office journey.

Also, Zero is the longest film directed by Aanand L. Rai, with a duration of 2 hours and 44 minutes long, consisting first half of 71 minutes and a lengthy second half of 93 minutes.

All said and done, with Zero making headlines for all the right reasons, Shah Rukh Khan will be hoping to make a grand entry to the coveted club of 300 crore after giving two 200 crore grossers with Chennai Express (226.70 crores) and Happy New Year (205 crores).