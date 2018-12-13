2.0 Box Office Day 14 Early Trends (Hindi): With A Decent Grip, Inching Towards The 200 Crore Club!

2.0 Box Office Day 14 Early Trends (Hindi): Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is continuing its triumph at the ticket windows. Backed by top-notch visual effects and thrilling performances, the movie is performing well on weekdays, with just a minimal drop.

After collecting 3 crores on day 13 i.e. 2nd Tuesday, the movie has managed a good hold on day 14.

As per the early trends, 2.0 has experienced a negligible drop by adding another 2-4 crores* on 2nd Wednesday, thus making a total of 175.50-177.50 crores* at the box office.

The movie is doing a commendable business in its second week, as it is raking figures with less than 50% drop from 2nd Friday (5.85 crores).

Already on a winning streak in domestic and international circuits, this Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth starrer is also all set to hit the China theatres in May 2019. Even before its release, the film has set a new record. Before its release in China, 2.0 has already created a huge record as its dubbed and subtitled version will be arriving in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens, which includes 47,000 3D screens. It will mark the biggest 3D release for any overseas film in history.

At an audio launch event of upcoming movie Petta, Rajinikanth thanked audiences for the grand success of 2.0, which has emerged as a blockbuster with over Rs 500 crore in gross earnings.

“I need to thank audiences across the globe for the success of ‘2.0‘. The entire credit for the victory goes to director Shankar, producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions and the technicians,” he said.