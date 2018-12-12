2.0: Inclusion Of Akshay Kumar Was A MASTER-STROKE From The Makers!

Shankar’s sci-fi thriller, 2.0, was in the news since its inception. The shoot commenced in December 2015 and it took about 1079 days for the movie to hit the screens. The movie which marked the first collaboration between superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar also faced several delays in its release.

The sci-fi action thriller is boasted of advanced 3D technology and superlative visual effects. Also, being the most expensive Indian movie ever, with a budget of 550 crores, the makers left no stone unturned for ensuring good returns.

Everyone, including the makers, was confident about the success of the sci-fi action thriller down south due to Rajni’s devoted fan base, but talking about its Hindi dubbed version it wasn’t pretty sure as actor’s Kabali managed meagre 24 crores in its lifetime run. Here the inclusion of actor Akshay Kumar proved to be a smart move as the movie with its Hindi version alone, has earned a huge chunk of business.

The movie opened hugely and is performing on the consistent lines in the Hindi speaking belt, which is dominated by a massive fan following of Akki. Yes, the brand value did play an important role in garnering the footfalls, but no one can deny Akshay Kumar’s star-power has been the major reason backing its box office run in Hindi. 2.0 with its Hindi version, has gone past the 170 crore mark at the box office and become the highest grossing movie for Rajni and also for the 51-year-old actor.

2.0 released on 29th November 2018, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie is doing wonders at the ticket windows by collecting above 173 crores (Hindi version only) in a mere 13 days.