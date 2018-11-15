Zero Song Release Date REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan Heads Back To What He’s Best Known For – ROMANCE

One of the most anticipated movies, Zero is all set to hit the screens during Christmas, next month. With Zero, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to charm the audiences with a bit different yet romantic avatar. Amidst all the excitement and hype, the first song from the movie is to be out soon.

After giving a sneak peek into the chartbuster music with the trailer, the report in Pinkvilla says that the makers are to release the full-fledged romantic song titled Mere Naam Tu, on Monday i.e. November 19. The song is composed by the renowned duo of Ajay-Atul. Just like Aanand L Rai’s previous works – Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa, this one too seems like a hot-selling album.

The trailer which released on the auspicious occasion of Shah Rukh’s birthday gathered highly positive reception from all the corners. It also became the most-liked and most-watched Bollywood trailer, within the first 24 hours. After hitting a ball out of the park with the promo, the makers would be eager to take the excitement level of the fans to the next level with the music of Zero.

Zero directed by Aanand L Rail, is slated to release on 21st December. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and marks the second collaboration of the trio after the success of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. SRK is portraying a vertically challenged man in the movie, which is all about accepting our incompleteness and celebrating life.