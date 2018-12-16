Katrina Kaif On Thugs Of Hindostan Failure: It Has Really Hurt Aamir Khan Deeply & Personally

Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan was one of the most anticipated and awaited films of 2018. The most exciting thing of the film was Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan’s first ever collaboration and it’s huge budget. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, TOH was released on 8th November, 2018.

Undoubtedly, the film raked in a hefty amount on its opening day, breaking all the records. But the crash it faced on the second day was quite shocking. The negative reviews and bad word of mouth affected the collections of the film.

Earlier, Aamir expressed his grief over the failure of the film. He had said, “I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong. There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn’t like and we realise this. The audience which came with so much expectation to watch my film, I want to apologise to them also that this time I couldn’t entertain them. I am feeling very bad that we weren’t able to entertain them.”

Recently, when we met Katrina Kaif, who sizzled in the film with her hot dance number, we asked her about the failure of TOH, and how Aamir expressed his disappointment about the same. She said, “I know that Aamir has spoken on the matter and I know it’s really hurt him deeply and personally, and that’s good. I think disappointment is always good because it wakes you up a little bit again. In TOH case, it was not lack of trying, it was something that went wrong and it is also that you have to have that courage and guts to try things and be prepared that it may or may not work.”

Further ask her what she thinks about her film Zero, how was it perform at the box office given the fact that all the biggies Of 2018 have failed till now, she said that she can’t say what she will happen. “In terms of Zero, it is hard for me to say because I feel that I don’t know. You never know before the film, I don’t know what the feeling is. I know that a lot of work is put into the film. I believe it is a good film and I really believe that it is a good story. I also feel that Aanand L Rai is one of the finest storytellers that we have in our cinema. His stories connect, his emotional connect is right with his films. For the rest, you will just have to wait till 21st December. By Friday 2pm, the word of mouth is already in motion and by then you have the answer, you have what the audiences have felt about the film,” she concluded.