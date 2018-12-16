Zero: Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Feels Incomplete & Restless; Deets Inside!

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Zero, says that he has never felt complete as an actor.

He believes that if one is complete, life becomes boring. Don’t you’ll agree with this too?

During a recent conversation, the Dilwale actor was asked if he feels complete as an actor and in his personal space, he said, “Zero is a perspective. If you see from one side, it is nothing but from the other side, it is complete and that’s the whole film. I have never felt complete. As an artiste, I’m very incomplete and I know that. If I’m not then I will not like to work. Why would I wake up in the morning and work hard and still try to do something. So as an artiste, I am very restless.”

He further added, “I’m always thinking of within the commercial cinema setup that I work in, if I can bring in something new as an actor, producer or in whichever capacity I can. So there I’m not complete at all and I’m restless. To be honest, if you think you are complete then you are boring (laughs). I’m just happy. I don’t think of things as completing. As an old saying goes…the journey is important. If I cross anything, which I think is a good achievement then I don’t think of it as an end-line, I think of it as a milestone. But I don’t plan for it. I don’t think of ‘I should earn this much’, or ‘I should have that many awards’, or ‘I have to make that many hit films’, I think it is very organic. Because, if you worked in films as long as I have, specifics become less important.”

SRK said the only reason one should work if for the happiness. “After 25 years of working, the only reason you should work is for happiness of your heart,” he said.

In the film, SRK plays a vertically challenged man while Anushka Sharma features as a scientist with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif plays an actor who is emotionally incomplete. The actor says the film neither looks at these characters with pity nor ask the audiences to give them sympathy. He said, “When films are made on special abilities, normally there is an attempt to gain sympathy. In the entire film, we have tried that all the three character never ask for sympathy from the audience or the world. We don’t want anyone’s sympathy or empathy.”

Playing a vertically challenged person, was not a gimmick for them. “For the last one year, we have been worried that the character’s height shouldn’t become the mainstay of the film. In the first ten-fifteen minutes and even after the trailer, you overcome that. That doesn’t become a gimmick. Aanand L Rai and I didn’t want that to happen,” he said.

Zero is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.