Aquaman Box Office Collections (India): Starts On A Decent Note!

Aquaman Box Office Collections (India): The Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer Aquaman released in India on December 14 and it has started on a decent note at the box office. The Warner Bros. Pictures’ Aquaman has released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu across cinemas in India in 3D & IMAX 3D.

The film had paid previews on 13th December which has helped it to earn better. Since there is no big Bollywood release, all the eyes are on Aquaman.

Talking about the box office, the film collected 7.75 crores (Thursday & Friday) at the Indian box office. Looking at the numbers, it is understood that it will see a good jump in the weekend. We have always seen how Hollywood films have managed to go well with the Indian audiences. The film has garnered mix reviews but still it will juice up the maximum till Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero hits the theatres.

Aquaman promises to present an action-packed adventure of Aquaman that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be — a king.

Momoa’s career has seen him essay roles ranging from being a Dothraki warlord to Conan the Barbarian and to playing a desert-dwelling, cannibal dad, but in his opinion, Aquaman has been the toughest part he has ever played.

“‘Aquaman‘ is the hardest movie I’ve done in my life, physically, and I had two stunt doubles. Both of them got hurt, and so did I. The sheer amount of stunts and action in this was insane. You’re fighting in a 40-pound suit, and by the end you’re in a soup of you… And I don’t like my soup,” Momoa said.