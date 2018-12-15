Box Office Collections: Kedarnath Has Decent Hold On 2nd Friday, 2.0 (Hindi) Hangs On!

Box Office Collections: Kedarnath had decent hold on the second Friday as 2.50 crore* came in. The film has seen a fall when compared to the first Friday of 7.25 crore.

However that was expected. The key now is to see whether there is good jump evidenced today, something that was the case on the first Saturday that helped the film register a good weekend. The Abhishek Kapoor directed film has collected 44.50 crore* so far and should hit the 50 crore mark before the close of second weekend.

As for 2.0 [Hindi], it has slowed down in the last few days. On its third Friday the film hung on to bring 1.50 crore* more. On its second Thursday the film had collected 1.90 crore and the drop may have been bigger if there was a new Hindi release on Friday. The film has collected 179.25 crore* so far and it is now becoming quite tough for the Shankar directed affair to aim for 200 Crore Club. At one point in time it seemed like certainty and later it started to see difficult. However as of now there is slim chance of that happening since the hold is not the kind that indicates major jump over the weekend.

It is clear that audiences are now waiting for the next big release Zero which arrives this Friday. From then till at least next three weeks, it would be back to big bucks since the Shah Rukh Khan starrer followed by Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will keep the footfalls coming.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources