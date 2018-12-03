Simmba Trailer: A DHAMAAKEDAAR Trio Of Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn Will Leave You AWESTRUCK!

Simmba Trailer: Amidst the recent star studded movies like Thugs Of Hindostan & 2.0, another upcoming flick that we couldn’t wait for was Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba.

The trailer is out and it is not only the first time we’re witnessing Ranveer as a cop but also Sara in such an exciting genre.

Directed by none other than Rohit Shetty, the trailer is a complete masala entertainer. Ranveer’s kickass cop avatar, Sara’s beauty, Ajay Devgn’s dhamaakedaar entry and Rohit’s trademark style is something which can’t be missed. In just 2 minutes and 54 seconds, Rohit has treated his fans with a lot of action, emotions, drama and of course humour. This trailer is compelling us to say, ‘picture sirf teen cheezon se chalti hai, Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment’! Check out the mind-boggling trailer here:

Ranveer recently posted a heartfelt video for Rohit in which he can be seen praising the director during the film’s wrap-up occasion.

Though the Bajirao Mastani actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: ” I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like Simmba with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don’t have words to explain what I feel for you sir.

“Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only.”

Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, Simmba will release on December 28, 2018.