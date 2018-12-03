Simmba Trailer: A DHAMAAKEDAAR Trio Of Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn Will Leave You AWESTRUCK!

Simmba Trailer: Amidst the recent star studded movies like Thugs Of Hindostan & 2.0, another upcoming flick that we couldn’t wait for was Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba.
The trailer is out and it is not only the first time we’re witnessing Ranveer as a cop but also Sara in such an exciting genre.
Directed by none other than Rohit Shetty, the trailer is a complete masala entertainer. Ranveer’s kickass cop avatar, Sara’s beauty, Ajay Devgn’s dhamaakedaar entry and Rohit’s trademark style is something which can’t be missed. In just 2 minutes and 54 seconds, Rohit has treated his fans with a lot of action, emotions, drama and of course humour. This trailer is compelling us to say, ‘picture sirf teen cheezon se chalti hai, Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment’! Check out the mind-boggling trailer here:
Ranveer recently posted a heartfelt video for Rohit in which he can be seen praising the director during the film’s wrap-up occasion.
Though the Bajirao Mastani actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: ” I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like Simmba with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don’t have words to explain what I feel for you sir.
“Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only.”
Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, Simmba will release on December 28, 2018.
Mix Dabangg + Singham + Rowdy Rathore, & now you have Simmba. It will be HIT, thanks to the holiday period of release but I doubt anything about it will be memorable.