“Simmba Theatre Phaad Dene Wala Hai”: Ranveer Singh’s Emotional Speech!

After working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the forthcoming film “Simmba“, actor Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of him.

Ranveer on Thursday posted a heartfelt video for Rohit in which he can be seen praising the director during the film’s wrap-up occasion.

Though the “Bajirao Mastani” actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: ” I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like “Simmba” with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don’t have words to explain what I feel for you sir.

“Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only.”

The video which offers joyful moments between the actor and director, was captioned as: “Bhai is bhai (brother is brother).”

Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan, “Simmba” will release on December 28.