Shankar’s much-anticipated sci-fi thriller 2.0 is all set to create a rage in cinema halls on 29th November. As Superstar Akshay Kumar is sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time, the curiosity is extremely high amongst the movie maniacs. Recently, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), asked the makers to mute or replace some words in the movie while granting a U/A certificate.

Reportedly, the makers have made seven changes in the movie, for acquiring U/A certificate, which makes it suitable for family viewing. The makers are asked to add new disclaimer replacing the existing one and also the word ‘Unicel’ is asked to be muted.

Besides this, here’s the full list of changes that are recommended by CBFC:

The CBFC cleared the movie with U/A certificate i.e. unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve. 2.0 has also become the shortest movie in director Shankar’s career with a duration of 2 hours and 28 minutes (148 minutes). Shankar’s recent releases like I (3 hours and 8 minutes), Nanban (3 hours and 8 minutes), Enthiran (2 hours and 57 minutes) were about three hours long.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be a super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”

2.0, which is releasing on 29th November 2018, is directed by Shankar. It stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles.