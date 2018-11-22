2.0 Box Office: Advance Booking Starts On A DHAMAAKEDAAR Note In Bengaluru!

Touted to be the widest release in India, Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is all set to release next week. As per a ritual for every Rajinikanth film, advance booking has already been started in Bengaluru.

Advance booking in Bengaluru has opened in selected cinemas & there already are many Oranges (fast filling) and also few Greys (houseful). Telugu version, for known reasons, is still in the Green zone (available) but Tamil version is selling like hotcakes. The advance booking is yet to open country-wide but Bengaluru is an indicator of how a storm is literally awaiting us.

The movie will have to be at the least ‘entertaining’ to stand out on its humongous 600 crore budget. It will not be an easy route for the film towards claiming that ‘hit’ tag but knowing Shankar, there’s a solid hope. As per our close sources, the movie has turned out to be a major entertainer and a surprise is in store for the audience.

Earlier this month, the trailer was launched at a grand event in Chennai and everyone was just surprised looking at the scale of it. Rajinikanth very proudly claimed that this movie will be a superhit & we’ve never seen him being so confident about any of his previous films. Mark my words, the film will be a super hit. Advance wishes to Shankar and Lyca Productions. Nearly Rs. 600 crore has been spent on the film. The film wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Lyca,” Rajinikanth said.

2.0, which will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, has music by AR Rahman.