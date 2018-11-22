Badhaai Ho Box Office Collections: All Set To Cross Rajkummar Rao’s Stree!

Badhaai Ho Box Office Collections: The Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra starrer has been doing tremendously well at the box office. Despite Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan’s release, Badhaai Ho remained unaffected. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho is being loved by everyone out there.

The film is in its 5th week and is still in no mood to slow down. On its 5th Wednesday, Badhaai Ho collected 1 crore at the box office. Now, the total collection of the film is 127.60 crores. Thugs of Hindostan’s failure helped Badhaai Ho to gain momentum at the box office.

Badhaai Ho is on a spree of breaking and making records. Recently, the film entered the 200 crore club in the worldwide box office. Its next target is to cross 2018’s most liked and profitable film, Stree which stands at 129.21 crores. Well, looking at the current scenario, it doesn’t seems that Badhaai Ho will take long to touch the 130 crore mark.

The film has a clean one week free run until Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 releases. The positive word of mouth is attracting viewers to the theatres even in its 5th week.

Recently, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised note to veteran actress Neena Gupta after watching her latest entertainer Badhaai Ho as he was highly impressed by her performance in the film.

Neena, who essays the role of a 50-year-old expecting mother in the film, took to Instagram to share a snapshot the letter. She captioned it: “Aapse ye patr aur pushp paake ankhen khushi se bhar aain. Thank you so much, Amitabh Bachchan sir. (Got tears in my eyes after receiving this letter and flowers from you. Thank you Amitabh Bachchan sir.”

In the letter, Big B, 76, praised the film and the acting by the entire cast. He said he got tears of joy after watching it.