PadMan China Box Office Collections Day 1: Takes A Slow Start; Lower Than Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

PadMan China Box Office Collections Day 1: After being one of the most profitable films of 2018 in India, the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer PadMan have released in China now. Directed by R Balki, the film received great response at the domestic box office. But it seems it has failed to impress the China audiences on its opening day.

The film released yesterday in China and it has taken a very slow start there. The film has raked in only $ 1.52 million on the first day which is 10.93 crores INR. These numbers are inclusive of the paid previews.

The shocking thing is that the collections are much lower that Akshay’s previous release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It had released back in June 2018 in China and had collected $ 2.35 million (paid previews included) at the box office. Well, now all eyes are set on how well it performs on Saturday and Sunday, thus giving a clearer idea about the fate at the box office.

We have seen in the past that the emotional content has always connected well with the China audiences but this time has clearly not worked. The last release 102 Not Out too didn’t perform well there even after having a great story line. This shows that everything is about positive word of mouth.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s films Dangal and Secret Superstar rocked at the China box office due to the content and his fan following. Now his next Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to release in the China theatres soon which tanked big time in India.