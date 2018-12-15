From Sheila Ki Jawani To Husn Parcham; Which Is Katrina Kaif’s HOTTEST Song Till Date? VOTE NOW!

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif has created a rage once again, across the various music and social platforms with her new song Husn Parcham, from Zero. The actress looked stunningly hot in the song, making it the latest addition to Kat’s sizzling numbers.

In a career of nearly 15 years, Katrina Kaif has come a long way. From initial rejections because of poor Hindi diction to becoming one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, Katrina carved her own path.

Over the years Katrina Kaif has given some popular hits backed with her impeccable dance moves and hotness in movies, which have immensely helped in increasing her popularity among the masses.

Let’s take a look at some chartbusters featuring the actress:

Zara Zara Touch Me (Race) – The song captured the sensuous form of the actress, who is trying hard to woo Ranvir Singh aka Saif Ali Khan.

Gale Lag Ja (De Dana Dan) – The song featured a famous pair of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Katrina looked drool-worthy in wet avatar while donning a saree.

Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan) – This sizzling number from heist comedy, is Kat’s one of the most popular songs and also one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. Contrary to her acting career, Shiela Ki Jawani made Katrina a household name.

Chikni Chameli (Agneepath) – In Chikni Chameli, Katrina totally slayed her hot desi look and the song went on to become a cult item number.

Kamli (Dhoom 3) – Apart from her hotness quotient, the actress stunned the fans with her swift and bold dance moves. The energetic number featured Katrina’s jaw-dropping flexes.

Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho) – This catchy chartbuster saw the dancing queen grooving to some eccentric dance moves, putting her ‘Kaala Chashma’ on.