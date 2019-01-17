Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: From Shreya Ghoshal To Sunidhi Chauhan; Chose Your Favourite Playback Singer (Female)

Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: Apart from the content driven films, the year 2018 also saw some amazing Bollywood tracks by our talented female playback singers. From Shreya Ghosal’s Ghoomar in Padmaavat to Bhoomi Trivedi’s Husn Parcham in Zero; it was quite a treat for the music lovers.

We have shortlisted a few names of our playback singers (female), take a look:

1. Ghoomar – Shreya Ghoshal (Padmaavat)

The song Ghoomar was one of the most awaited songs of 2018 as it featured the royal queen Deepika Padukone. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s touch and Shreya Ghoshal’s magical voice; it was worth the wait. Shreya has struck the right chord with this mesmerising song.

2. Dilbaro – Harshdeep Kaur (Raazi)

Showing a lovely bond between a daughter and her father, Harshdeep Kaur has done complete justice with the song. Her voice is best suited for the song.

3. Ae Watan – Sunidhi Chauhan (Raazi)

The song Ae Watan (Sunidhi’s version) is the perfect ode to our nation. It’s a soulful and patriotic song which leaves us proud and Sunidhi’s voice acts as the cherry on the top!

4. Teri Dastaan – Jasleen Royal (Hichki)

The song features soft and mesmerising vocals of Jasleen Royal. It has an inspirational touch and it is one of the most underrated songs of 2018.

5. Darya Unplugged – Deveshi Sahgal (Manmarziyaan)

Manmarziyaan had all the great songs but the female version of Darya took away our hearts. Sung by Deveshi Sahgal, it is a perfect go to song for everyone out there. Her voice goes well with the lyrics of the song.

6. Halla – Jyoti Nooran (Manmarziyaan)

Though it’s a heartbreaking song, but Jyoti Nooran’s voice keeps you hooked to this song. Her vocals are so powerful and strong, and we are totally in awe of her soulful voice.

7. Akh Lad Jaave – Asees Kaur (LoveYatri)

The party song number is sung by Asees Kaur and her sensuous voice has added the X factor to it. It became a rage when it got released. Her vocals make it a must listen song!

8. Husn Parcham – Bhoomi Trivedi & Raja Kumari (Zero)

Apart from the hot and sexy moves of Katrina Kaif, the voices of Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari are something to look (listen) for. The vocals are going well with Katrina’s hot moves. It also became the favourite of all the clubs!

