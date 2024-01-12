Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: 2023 was a great year for Bollywood movies in terms of their performance at the box office. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, Gadar 2 to Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and Animal, moviegoers had a gala time at theatres. On the other hand, we also witnessed the epic fall of the most-anticipated films like Adipurush and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others. As we step into 2024, Koimoi returns with its traditional audience poll, where you are asked to choose the best of 2023.

In today’s audience poll, we’ll be talking about the top 4 Playback singers (Male). All these four singers have taken the web by storm with not only their mesmerizing voices but also with their songs, which were widely used on Instagram to make reels. Let us tell you, the craze was real.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Playback Singer (Male) of 2023 category:

Arijit Singh – Chaleya From Jawan

Pictured on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, this track from Jawan got everyone grooving on the web. Netizens gave their best and nailed its hook step. Let us tell you, it was no less than a challenge to ace the hook step. Helmed by Atlee, the romantic song is crooned by Arijit Singh along with Shilpa Rao. While the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics are penned by Kumaar, the song is choreographed by Farah Khan. The film broke every record at the box office with its fabulous collections.

Varun Jain & Others – Tere Vaaste From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the viral love track is crooned by Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The music is composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar while lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the family drama was a hit at the box office.

Bhupinder Babbal – Arjan Vailly From Animal

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjan Vailly was an old and undiscovered song that was brought to the limelight by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Soon after it was released by the maker, it broke every record on YouTube and Instagram. Bhupinder Babbal has not only crooned the song but also penned its lyrics. While Animal made a monstrous collection at the box office, it was the talk of the town for glorifying toxic masculinity, violence, and misogyny.

Ajay-Atul & Team – Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush

Composed by music icons Ajay-Atul, this track features Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Om Raut, the film received massive criticism for its caricature portrayal of characters, especially Raavan, played by Saif Ali Khan. While the film miserably failed to create an impact, its music was widely loved by fans.

Well, these were our nominees for Best Playback Singer (Male) for 2023. Now, you tell us who you liked the most? Vote below:

