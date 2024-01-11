Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: The year 2023 was all about action, violence, bloodshed, and more. However, amidst the chest-thumping men were a few divas who were a breath of fresh air with their chiffon sarees, scintillating bodies, and enticing acts. We have entered 2024 with a lot of hopes and expectations from Bollywood films. However, we are more than happy to acknowledge the best of Bollywood from 2023.

Right from films to acts, from performances to technical highs, we have admired all the good that we saw, and we dissed all the bad we did not like. But now it is time to acknowledge the best of the lot.

We have shortlisted three nominees for the Best Diva of 2023 who made a mark amidst the crazy action extravaganzas that grabbed all the attention last year. Scroll down and check out the nominations for the Best Filmy Diva of 2023.

1. Alia Bhatt (What Jhumka)

The way Alia says What Jhumka in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Jhumka Gira Re will have 1000 butterflies flutter in your heart. Her smile and thumka added so much glam that this song became a chartbuster in a jiffy.

2. Triptii Dimri (Animal)

After adding the extra glam quotient in Animal, Triptii added an I in her name as well. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the little screen time was enough to do the talking for an entire year!

3. Deepika Padukone (Besharam Rang)

DP, as Rubai, was an enchantress meant to entice Pathaan. Her ‘Besharam‘ rang ki bikini was controversial enough to grab fiery headlines, but she was a volcano ready to explode on-screen!

4. Shraddha Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar)

Despite Arijit Singh’s voice cracking up on Ranbir Kapoor’s Bedardyaa in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, one still cannot hate Shraddha Kapoor for being the cold-hearted woman she plays in TJMM. The film and the actress both won hearts.

Who was your favorite diva of the year 2023? Vote now.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Triptii Dimri are all set for an exciting year in 2024. While DP is gearing up for Fighter, where she will share the screen with Greek God Hrithik Roshan, Alia will be seen in a solo film titled Jigra. Triptii will be seen romancing Vicky Kaushal for a Dharma film. We hope all of these divas will have a rocking year ahead as well!

To vote and check out the nominations for other categories, have a look at Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

