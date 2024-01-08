Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Just like every year, we’re back with our traditional audience polls, and it’s going to be a fun ride for sure. After the gloomy phase in the post-pandemic era, Bollywood managed to strike back, and the thud was loud and clear for those who were writing off the industry. As we have already stepped into 2024, we’ll be celebrating the past by honoring the best of 2023. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at the ‘Best Bollywood Trailer’ nominations, which include films from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for each category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Bollywood Trailer of 2023 category:

Pathaan:

Pathaan was a comeback film of Shah Rukh Khan, and director Siddharth Anand made sure that it was no less than an event. He presented SRK like a true superstar, with a grand entry, stylish slo-mos, powerful one-liners, and heart-thumping action scenes. We saw all of this in Pathaan’s neatly cut power-packed trailer. Of course, one can’t forget the deadly yet stylish villain John Abraham and the irresistible Deepika Padukone.

Bholaa:

It’s sad that Ajay Devgn is yet to taste success as a director. The passionate filmmaker in him has always fascinated us with his style of making. Bholaa was one such attempt from him, and the 2 minutes 33 seconds long trailer of it was no less than a package of adrenaline rush moments. Just like Shivaay, Bholaa’s trailer also glimpses us with a lot of high moments and stimulating scenes but reveals nothing. Along with intense moments of action, it’s the haunting background score that leaves you excited.

Jawan:

While Pathaan introduced Shah Rukh Khan to the world of massy characters, Jawan was a step ahead of it in terms of elevation. The trailer of the film glimpsed us with different avatars of Shah Rukh Khan without revealing much about the story. The crisply edited promo was loaded with powerful BGM and whistle-worthy one-liners. We even get to see a glimpse of the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi, with all his character details being kept under wraps. With a hint of high-octane action sequences, Jawan’s trailer had a stamp of Atlee all over it.

Animal:

Hands down, Animal was one of the best cut trailers of Bollywood in recent times! Sandeep Reddy Vanga did justice to the stature of Ranbir Kapoor and presented him as a true superstar. The trailer gives insight into the film’s basic story, which is about a son’s struggle to get love from his father, but a lot of things still remain unanswered. Ranbir’s powerful presence, good enough moments of bloodshed, striking BGM, and the mysterious character of Bobby Deol were the highlights.

Here's the poll:

