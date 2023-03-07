Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the silver screen with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. After being in the making for a couple of years, the film’s trailer was dropped a few weeks back. Ahead of its release, he and his co-star Shraddha Kapoor promoted the film extensively across different cities. As the film is gearing up for its release, tomorrow i.e., Feb 8, on the occasion of Holi, makers have faced a jolt as the film has been leaked online. Yes, you heard that right!

The lead actor has been going places for promotional interviews for the film and he’s topping the headlines for all the right reasons. For the unversed, the film is a light-hearted love drama that also stars comedian Bassi in a key role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has been leaked online. Yes, that’s true! The latest media report states that TJMM is now available for download on pirated sites such as Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, 123movies and Ibomma more, in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

For the past some time, Bollywood filmmakers have been facing a tough time dealing with piracy. Earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, and now Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan directorial is expected to open to good numbers somewhere between 14-15 crores. With it being a Holiday in some cities, the numbers are expected to grow in the second half. A while back, we brought you its box office prediction and we must say it should open well. The film’s opening numbers are somewhere in the same range as Drishyam 2 opened at 15.38 crores.

We at Koimoi do not support piracy and we request our readers not to partake and watch Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar in the cinemas.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Told Karan Johar Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Iconic Character, ‘Poo Isn’t Funny’ & Daddy Dearest Randhir Kapoor Told Her ‘You Are A Comedian With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News