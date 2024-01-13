After a gloomy phase, Bollywood fans had a gala time at the movies in 2023. The year, which started on a glorious note with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, ended with SRK’s Dunki receiving much love. Since the pandemic, it was just last year when Bollywood returned with its full capability and gave fans some unforgettable cinematic experiences with films like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, OMG 2, 12th Fail, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Animal among others.

In today’s Audience Poll, we bring you names of the top 4 female singers that we have shortlisted as the nominees for Best Playback Singer (Female). Well, you can make any singer of your choice a winner by selecting a name mentioned in a Twitter poll at the end of this article.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Playback Singer (Female) of 2023 category:

Shilpa Rao – Besharam Rang From Pathaan

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the chartbuster song from Pathaan is crooned by Shilpa Rao along with Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Lyrics are drafted by Kumaar and the music is composed by duo Vishal and Sheykhar. The song courted controversy quickly after it was dropped online, as the diva was seen wearing a ‘saffron bikini’ in some of the scenes. Even after a year of its release, it continues to top the charts.

Shreya Ghoshal – Kashmir From Animal

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial received criticism for its plot and storyline, Animal’s music is appreciated widely. Picturized on the leading cast – Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna – Shreya Ghoshal and Manan Bhardwaj croon the romantic track. The lyrics are penned, and the music is composed by Manan. With minimal music, the song expresses the true emotions of the characters with Shreya’s mesmerizing voice.

Deepti Suresh – Aararaari Raaro From Jawan

Pictured on Deepika Padukone, Aararaari Raaro from Jawan is high on emotions. Crooned by Deepthi Suresh, lyrics are drafted by Irshad Kamil, and music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The track depicts Aishwarya Rathore’s (played by Deepika) time in jail. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Last but not least on the list is

Sunidhi Chauhan – Show Me The Thumka From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The blockbuster dancing song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features Ranbir Kapoor with Shraddha Kapoor. The peppy song is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Pritam. This foot-tapping number will make you put on your dancing shoes.

Well, these were the four nominations; now you choose your favorite by clicking on your favorite Best Playback Singer (Female):

