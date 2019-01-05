Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll – December 2018

In the season of polls; we are starting another one for the music lovers. This is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list. Let’s go through some new additions in the month of December with a few of them which are still topping the playlist since months.

Please note, the below list is not a ranking and the songs are in just serial number wise. You can vote in the poll which will be below the article and see who’s winning.

1. Aankh Maarey From Simmba

Touted as one of the biggest hits of the year, has already crossed the 200 million view-log on YouTube and now stands at 229 million views. Sung by the ever-energetic Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, the song was an instant chartbuster.

2. Mere Naam Tu From Zero

In a soothing voice of Abhay Jodhpurkar, Mere Naam Tu is a romantic track from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Along with a mesmerizing video, the song is a trademarked Ajay-Atul track with the usage of melodious instruments.

3. Tere Bin From Simmba

Though Tere Bin from Simmba was a recreation, it clicked the right chords with the audience. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s colourful chemistry added a beautiful touch to the video.

4. Issaq Baazi From Zero

Yes, we expected better for a song bringing Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan together but there’s not much to complain about. The song sung by Sukhwinder Singh is peppy with some complicated to memorize lyrics.

5. Husn Parcham From Zero

The third song from Zero! This might be remembered for Katrina Kaif’s hotness but Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari’s vocals do complete justice to the feel of the song.

6. Chogada From LoveYatri

Now coming to the existing champions from previous months – Chogada is one such which lead the festive season of Navratri. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song could easily be counted in the list of best songs of the year.

7. Kamariya From Mitron

Another addition from Mitron, another Navratri-ruling song by the same singer. Surprisingly both the songs did very well for themselves when it comes to topping the charts.

8. Akh Lad Jaave From LoveYatri

Contrasting to Chogada from the same movie, Akh Lad Jaave is a party track sung by Asees Kaur. Badshah’s rap & Jubin Nautiyal’s voice act as a cherry on the cake. This surely inspired some moves in the clubs when it was released.

9. Sweetheart From Kedarnath

A cute, romantic song with quirky lyrics – Sweetheart from Kedarnath is surprisingly finding some loyal listeners for keeping it in the list. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s alluring presence makes the video a must watch.

10. Kamariya From Stree

Yes! This might be the oldest song in the list but it’s still in the list only because of one reason – it’s foot tapping music. This turned out to be a very good party track and still rules the dancing stages.

