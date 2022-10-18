Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for songs like ‘Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi’, ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’ and several others, is set to bring a musical treat for his fans in Dubai with a live concert on November 27, 2022.

Talking about the same, Jubin, who commands a huge following in the Middle-Eastern Indian diaspora community, said in a statement: “I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans.”

The singer will perform songs like ‘Bawara Mann’, ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, ‘Akh Lad Jaave’, ‘Dil Galti Kar baitha Hai’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’ and ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’, ‘Lut Gaye’ and others at the concert.

All set for the upcoming festive season, the singer further mentioned: “It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn’t think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music.”

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi recently, Jubin Nautiyal spoke about rapping and trying things that weren’t in his comfort zone. He said, “I’m not scared of stepping out of my comfort zone. I’m scared of getting stuck in a stereotype.” He added, “I want to break barriers. I want to do new things, I want to try different types of music. Mai bhajan bhi gaunga, mai sad songs bhi gaunga, mai romantic songs bhi gaunga. Aap bhajan bolo toh mai ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ gaaunga, aap mujhe sad song bolo, mai ‘Tujhe Kitne Chahein Aur’ gaunga. Aap romantic song bolo toh mai ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ gaunga, aap mujhe dance song bolo toh mai ‘Humma Humma Song’ gaunga, ‘Meethi Meethi’ gaunga.”

Organised by PME Entertainment, the Jubin Nautiyal live concert will be held at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk in Dubai.

