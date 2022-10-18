Bollywood star Varun Dhawan channelled his inner werewolf in the just-released poster of his upcoming horror comedy Bhediya.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared the first poster from the film.

In the image, Varun Dhawan is seen turning into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film’s cast look terrified as they seem to be roaming with torchlights.

“Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct,” Varun Dhawan captioned the image.

Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan‘s Maddock Films present the film which is slated to release on November 25.

