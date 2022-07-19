Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey may not have worked as per expectation at the box office but Shahid Kapoor seems to have plenty of films in his kitty. The actor seemed to have signed a new film with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production. The two are collaborating for the first time.

Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were recently holidaying in Italy. Pictures and videos from their vacation were going viral on social media as well. It seemed the celebrity couple had a gala time in the European country.

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla reveals that Shahid Kapoor has signed for a unique love story that will be produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production. The report quoted a source as saying, “Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It’s slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022.”

“It’s Maddock’s biggest love story till date. The yet untitled film will be shot in India and abroad. The makers are looking to shoot in Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple European countries. The pre-production work has already begun, with multiple teams going on a recce,” the source added.

While Shahid Kapoor will be playing the male lead, the female lead and as to who will be directing the film have been kept under wraps for now. Maddock has several film projects under the pipeline. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon fronted Bhediya is slated to release later this year.

Dinesh Vijan will also be producing two more films for 2023. John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran as well as high octane air force drama with Akshay Kumar in the lead are expected to go on floors next year.

Shahid Kapoor too will be seen in an action thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar. He also has Raj and DK’s film Farzi which will be released on OTT.

