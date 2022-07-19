Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is all set to hit the theatres in the next few days and we are just super excited to see Ranbir back in action after Sanju.

The upcoming periodic-themed film’s poster and trailer have left many of us anticipating the film. Talking about the same, the day the trailer was released, after viewing it many claimed that it felt similar to Kannada actor Yash’s blockbuster film KGF and super hit American show Game Of Thrones.

Shamshera’s trailer definitely won many hearts and bagged many good reviews and fans ended up comparing the upcoming Karan Malhotra directorial to KGF and Games Of Thrones, however, it looks like the director of the film now has something to say on these comparisons.

According to IndiaToday, during a recent press conference held in Delhi on July 19, Shamshera’s director Karan Malhotra broke his silence on the comparison made with KGF and Games Of Thrones, he said, “Game of Thrones se comparison karna achi baat hain aur KGF, wo bhi chalega. Compare bhi tab kijiye jab dekh li ho picture. I think that way you’ll get a clearer perspective and be the best judge. Hopefully when they watch the film, they enjoy it and not cast the shadow of any other project on Shamshera.”

Now, that’s some concrete answer right there!

Talking about the film, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt will also be playing a pivotal role as authoritarian general Shudh Singh. In the film. RK would be seen in a dual role for the first time in his life. The film is set to be released on July 22nd.

Are you excited to see Shamshera? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

