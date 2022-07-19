Sanjay Dutt is one of the stars who has faced hardships in his life but he came out stronger. Although his image remained controversial during his early days but his films were blockbusters. Vaastav is one of his iconic films, as its dialogues became too famous for being too impactful. Sanju who will be seen in Shamshera recently during the promotions recreated the most epic ‘50 Tola…’ dialogue from the film and the audience went berserk, while netizens are going gaga over it.

Released in 1999, the film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it also stars Namrata Shirodkar, and Sanjay Narvekar, along with Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam in supporting roles. The movie explores the life of the Mumbai underworld and it is said that the film is loosely based on the life of gangster Chhota Rajan.

Coming back to the topic, while Sanjay Dutt was promoting his upcoming release Shamshera, the actor decided to turn into Raghu from Vaastav and recreated the iconic ’50 Tola…’ dialogue. Although he seemed hesitant at first but after he started, the crowd went mad and couldn’t stop cheering for the star.

Soon after the video of Sanjay Dutt from Shamshera promotions was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, reacting to it, a user wrote, “This man is always on fire and loved by all.. Jo bhi hai.. he is truly loved by all,” another wrote, “Damdar,” a third user wrote, “BABA is one and only …… SANJU BABA,” a fourth commented, “EPICCCCCC,” a fifth user wrote, “Favorite villain of all time!! He plays the role damn welll.”

As Ranbir Kapoor is promoting Shamshera, earlier he spoke about sharing screen space with Sanjay in the upcoming YRF film. The Wake Up Sid actor said, “It’s amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt’s poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it’s incredible!”

Other than Sanjay and Ranbir, Shamshera also features, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The period drama is set to release this weekend on July 22, 2022.

