The fad of remakes continues to grow and even big guns of the industry have tried their luck in it. Unfortunately, Tollywood big shot producer Dil Raju has failed in making an impact in Bollywood with his Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor becoming a box office flop. Now, the renowned producer-distributor has opened up about the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shahid‘s Jersey is an official remake of Nani’s 2019 Telugu hit of the same title. The original film was loved by audiences and critics alike and went on to become a huge hit. Speaking about the Hindi remake, the film did receive good reviews but tanked a big time at ticket windows, leaving everyone surprised including Tollywood producer Dil Raju.

Advertisement

Speaking about the Shahid Kapoor starrer’s failure, Dil Raju said, “At the beginning of ‘Jersey’, we expected a table profit of around 30 crores. Then the pandemic happened and we thought that a profit of 20 crores will be enough. It got reduced to 10 crores later and we thought that it would be okay if he get the investment back at one point in time. It was a flop in theatres but we escaped with a minor loss of 3-4 crores,” reports english.tupaki.com.

Dil Raju also opened up about his second Bollywood film, Rajkummar Rao‘s Hit, which has taken a slow start at the box office. “It got one crore on the first day and 1.5 crores on its second day. The collections improved a little bit on the third day. By the end of the first week, it got 4 crores. If this movie came out before the pandemic, it would gave got 15 crores. We lost that money but due to the digital, satellite and OTT rights, we ended up in profits,” the star producer quoted.

Meanwhile, made on a huge budget, Jersey ended its journey at 20.50 crores in India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s Statue Erected At His Cremation Site, Father Questions Govt, “Why Give Security To Someone Who Claims Openly He Killed Moose Wala?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram