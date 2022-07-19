Ranbir Kapoor season is back and it took him 4 years to make his big screen comeback. The actor is having the best run not just professionally but personally too. While he is all set to present two movies and both big budget vehicles to the audience in the same year, he also got married to Alia Bhatt and is even about to welcome a child this year itself. In this case one can only imagine the happy space that he is in right now.

The actor who now stands two days away from the release of his next titled Shamshera, is on a promotional spree and is being asked about his personal life in almost every chat. When he joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation, he spoke about how he feels he has broken some records already by talking about wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and the new phase.

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about the preparation to welcome fatherhood and how this is a god’s gift that they were never prepared for. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also catch the video in the end.

In the exclusive chat for Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he had planned to do it all in 2022 itself, to which he answered, “Nahi Aisa kuch nhi hai (No it isn’t like that). This is all fate I guess, it’s destiny. These are two films I have been working on for the last four years, then we got hit by the pandemic. A very big page turned in our lives that I lost a parent. This year has been great you know. Personally and professionally, so I am looking forward to all these milestones in my life.

Later we quizzed him if all the questions from his mock interviews with Alia Bhatt were covered in the promotional spree or not. To which Ranbir Kapoor added, “I could not answer them you know. Mere pass jawaab hi nahi the. What I answered well is what is Shamshera about? What is your character? How is it working with Karan Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt? So whenever I am asked those questions I am pretty prepared. But we were never prepared for this only, so it’s a gift of god, you can’t really manipulate it. The thing is that I have been asked this so much that I have broken records. So I am just not going to say anything about it now, I am keeping it to myself.”

By the end Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he is prepared for the D-Day, and he said, “I think so. How much ever you can mentally prepare yourself or you know do the superficial things to prepare yourself, but eventually you become a father the day your baby is born and I am looking forward to that day.”

Catch the conversation right below:

