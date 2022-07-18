Yesteryear actress Madhubala is well known for her portrayal of Anarkali in the historical epic drama Mughal-e-Azam. Her career spanned nearly two decades and was ranked as one of the highest-paid entertainers in the country’s post-independence era.

Advertisement

The veteran actress appeared in over 60 films by the time of her death in 1969. While her films are quite popular, her affairs with Dilip Kumar have been constantly under media glare. However, after breaking up she went on to marry legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Advertisement

Now if reports from Pinkvilla are to believe, a film based on Madhubala’s life is under pre-production. The biopic is being produced by a top studio/production house, in association with Madhubala Ventures Private Limited, which is owned by the veteran actress’ younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and her partners. It is worth pointing out they are teaming up with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited which is producing the Shaktimaan trilogy.

The report also quoted a source as saying, “Going by a highly enthusiastic response, there’s no room for doubt that the Madhubala biopic is an extremely hot property amongst studios and talents. In fact, many top actors including a couple of reigning female stars, as well as top filmmakers are keenly interested in collaborating on the project. But makers are in no hurry vis-à-vis collaborations. So, no studio/production house or talents have been roped in yet for the said film.”

Since it is the scripting stage actors and directors are not locked in yet. Madhur Brij Bhushan said, “It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. With God’s blessings, and the dedication of my partners – Arvindji, Prashant, and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully.”

Madhubala’s sister also claims that only her family has the legal rights to green light/attempt a biopic on the yesteryear star’s life and urges Bollywood to not attempt any biopic or any other projects based on the actress.

Madhur Brij Bhushan’s partners Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay, and Vinay Malviya have also confirmed that a biopic on yesteryear actress is on cards.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Offered ‘Shilajit’ To A Journalist Calling It “More Potent Than V*agra”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram