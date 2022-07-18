Salman Khan’s massive fan following reflects in the box office collections of the movies and it is safe to say that his work as an actor only has a part to play in how much he is adored. His fans love his personality and one can always see it in the way he is hailed across social media for the smallest of the things. He is extremely upfront and has an unapologetic sense of humour, which the fans also got to see when he offered shilajit, ‘stronger that v*agra’ to an interviewer back in the day.

For the unversed, Salman has been working on a series of projects lately and most of them are in the action and drama genre. His Tiger 3 is already making quite some noise and apart from this, he has also been working on Bhaijaan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. As per latest reports, he might also go on to feature in the remake of Tridev but there is no official confirmation on the same.

A Rediff journalist had previously revealed how Salman Khan left them stunned with an offering last time. “The last time we met him, he offered us shilajit, assuring us it was more potent than V*agra. This time he knows we are better prepared. He smiles. ‘So how has it been? I won’t trouble you this time,’ he smiles impishly, making you wonder if he’s having you on again”, the reporter said.

In the same interaction, Salman Khan had opened up about being called arrogant. “Call me arrogant or whatever you like. I am like this. I try and put forward myself very clearly. I am not scared of speaking the truth. I have been labelled arrogant by a section of the film press, especially those magazines which want me to run around them and accept whatever they write about me. If I call you names, if I write rubbish about your family, will you like it? It can spoil your relationships with your colleagues and family and also land you in a soup. Just because somebody wants to sell his magazine, does it mean I should allow them to make use of me?”, he said.

