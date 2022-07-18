Veteran actress Madhubala is one of the most beautiful actresses in the history of Bollywood. She was ranked one of the highest-paid entertainers in the post-independence era. Her pairing with veteran actor Dilip Kumar is still considered to be iconic.

Advertisement

Both the actors even dated for seven long years and their relationship is widely reported in the media. Their love story is still very popular among their fans. The two superstars were close to tying the knot but went separate ways thanks to her father Ataullah Khan.

Advertisement

It was during 1957 when Madhubala was supposed to shoot for BR Chopra’s film Naya Daur at a location somewhere near Gwalior. But the actress‘ father Atuallah Khan didn’t allow her to go out of the city for the shoot of the film as heard about an incident where a woman was attacked by a mob and tore off her clothes.

Following this, director BR Chopra sued her for ₹30,000 in damages and Dilip Kumar testified in court against her. This created a rift between the two superstars. The veteran actress’ sister Madhur also spoke about it to ETimes.

Madhur said, “Had the court case not happened, Madhubala would have probably got married to Dilip. She had urged Dilip Saab to apologise to our father. She had tried to convince him to let bygones be bygones, just say one sorry for the sake of their relationship. Dilip Saab refused.”

“She (Madhubala) would cry and tell Dilip Saab, ‘Dekho humari zindagi barbaad ho jayegi (our lives will fall apart)’ and Dilip Saab would ask her, ‘Tum itni zidd kyun kar rahi ho? (why are you forcing me so much)?’” she said and added that the Mughal-e-Azam actress did not want the press to speculate that Dilip Kumar took her away from a bad father or she left her father to be with him.

As a result, Madhubala then later got married to singing legend Kishore Kumar. The two then left for London for treatment for her heart ailment. The actress died nine years later while Dilip Kumar got married to Saira Banu.

The legendary actor died last year and is survived by Saira.

Must Read: Dunki Pic Leaked! Shah Rukh Khan In A Plaid Shirt Looks Uber Cool In A Viral Picture Which Is Breaking The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram