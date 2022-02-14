For the past few weeks, yesteryear’s actress Madhubala’s sister has been in the headlines for some shocking reasons. A couple of days back we told you that, actress 96-year-old sister Kaniz was sent to Mumbai by her daughter-in-law Sameena, from Auckland, New Zealand, without any money or food. Kaniz’s daughter Perveez, who stays in Bandra, Mumbai, came to know about her mother’s return via her cousin and not by Sameena. Now seeing her mother going through a lot of mental and physical trauma, Perveez decided to take strong action.

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, after her mother Kaniz’s return to Mumbai, Perveez has now written a letter to New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. In her letter, she stated her mother’s condition and everything she’s been through! It was being reported that Kaniz didn’t even have a rupee in her bag for her RTPCR test. Soon after meeting her daughter at the airport, the first thing Kaniz told her was that she was hungry.

Advertisement

Confirming the same to ETimes, Perveez said, “It is true that I have written a letter to the New Zealand Prime Minister in this regard but I don’t want to elaborate.”

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Madhur Bhushan revealed, “If you believe me, it was the ‘Naya Daur’ case that created wedges between them. Tempers flared and things got bad. Shayad Allah ko manzoor nahin tha aur unka pyaar khatam ho gaya. Dilip saab had come home after that and yes, Madhubala did ask him to say ‘sorry’ to our father. But Dilip saab termed him as ‘dictator and difficult’. Madhubala reminded Dilip saab that he’d never behaved like that with him. My father liked Dilip Kumar. If he hadn’t liked Dilip Kumar, would he have given his consent to his daughter’s love story?”

Our heart goes out to the family!

Must Read: Mumtaz Answers If She’ll Be Making Her Bollywood Comeback Anytime Soon: “First I Will Have To Take My Husband’s Permission”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube