Aryan Khan made his first full-fledged public appearance at the recent IPL auction 2022 along with his sister Suhana Khan. Aryan’s father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with actress Juhi Chawla. The brother-sister duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport a while ago and got trolled by netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aryan was dressed casually in pair of ripped jeans and paired it with a full-sleeved t-shirt. He accessorised it with sneakers, a backpack and donned a face mask. Suhana on the other hand looked her stylish best with an all-black look. She paired black wide-leg jeans with a matching black tank top. She styled her look with a denim jacket, Balenciaga sneakers and a tote bag.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan went to Bengaluru for the IPL auction 2022 and their pictures and videos from the event were going crazy viral on the internet. Earlier today, the brother-sister duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they made heads turn with their stylish appearance.

Take a look at Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan’s video here:

As soon as Aryan and Suhana’s video went viral on the internet, netizens started reacting to it and a user commented, “Aagaye Lagaan team kharid ke😂😂” Another user commented, “Bag axxe se check kar lena..aryan khan ka..kya pata namak wagera rakha ho sakta he😂” A third user commented, “Aaaj dekho Aryan ki kitni waah wahi ho rahi hai love kiss bhej rahe hai sab 😂😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Ab konsa nya maal lek aaya😂”

