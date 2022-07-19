Koffee With Karan 7 is undeniably one of the most discussed shows of recent times and the spicy revelations made by the celebs so far have already become a topic of debate on social networking sites. If you have been keeping tabs on what is happening, you are probably already aware that Janhvi Kapoor dropped a few bombs when she was on the couch with Sara Ali Khan. Amidst all the commotion about her admitting that she finds Rahul Khanna hot, he dropped a n*de picture which has now been taking the internet by storm.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rahul has mostly been away from the spotlight the last few years but his social media reach is quite high as a lot of people are in awe of his looks and physique. He is the son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna and his brother Akshaye Khanna is also an active part of the industry. Rahul has previously worked in a variety of Bollywood films and the list includes names like Earth and Wake Up Sid amongst others.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Rahul Khanna dropped a picture of himself with an intriguing note and it is now setting the internet ablaze. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on a sober turquoise-coloured couch with a vibrant and quirky backdrop. He can be seen wearing absolutely nothing other than a pair of brown leather shoes and a set of maroon socks. Obviously, his charming bright smile is an add on here.

Rahul Khanna has used a cushion to cover his crotch while the caption says, “So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal?”. Have a look.

So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal? 🎁 pic.twitter.com/8AOD90ZugF — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) July 17, 2022

The comments section of the post is also filled with mixed opinions.

“I m sure its BIG”, a comment said.

“OMG OMG OMG! This is unbelievable! Soooo hot!”, another one said.

“I have to take you out on a date. Like HAVE to”, a fan wrote.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: When Salman Khan Offered ‘Shilajit’ To A Journalist Calling It “More Potent Than V*agra”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram