Rahul Khanna is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. All thanks to his chocolate boy image, the actor enjoys quite a fan following on social media. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he almost teased his w**nie to his fans on Instagram while showing off his chiseled abs. Yes, we aren’t kidding. It’s true. Scroll below to take a look at his picture.

Rahul has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. He has done some incredible work in Bollywood including films like Earth, Wake Up Sid, Love Aaj Kal, and Raqeeb to name a few. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 175k on Instagram.

Rahul Khanna is also pretty active on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. Back in 2020, Khanna shared a picture of himself almost teasing his w**nie to his fans. Haha!

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it, “I feel there’s a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time. 📍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna)

We are drooling over those chiseled abs!

Reacting to Rahul Khanna’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Classically sexy! 👍It’s getting hot in here! Lol” Another user commented, “delicious food right here 🙌😁” A third user commented, “The infinite amounts of zooms on this picture 🙄🔥” A fourth user commented, “ Whoever clicked this picture, I’m jealous”

What are your thoughts on Rahul’s picture of almost teasing his w**nie on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

