KGF and KGF Chapter 2 starring Kannada superstar Yash went on to create a huge uproar at the box office. Just like its first part, the recently released chapter 2 also went on to make history in terms of collections. Fans have loved every bit of it and are eagerly awaiting its third chapter.

For those who are unaware (spoilers ahead), at the end of Chapter 2, it was revealed that the film would be getting another chapter 3 that will continue Rocky Bhai’s story.

Well, according to earlier reports it was claimed that the Yash Starrer KGF would either be a prequel or a sequel and that Hrithik Roshan might also join the franchise. Now, according to the fresh reports by India Today, KGF 3 is already in the works and the makers are now expressing their interest in rope in an A-listed Bollywood actress for the next chapter.

Yes, you have read that absolutely right. Spilling some excited beans on Yash starrer KGF, a source close to the development told India Today, “With films like RRR and KGF creating a wave at the box office, Bollywood actresses are lining up to be a part of a successful franchise. A few A-list B-Town actresses have now sent feelers to KGF producers expressing their interest in being cast opposite Yash. With Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt already being an integral part of Chapter 2 and Mouni Roy doing a special number for Chapter 1, the producers are definitely considering casting a big A-list Bollywood star for the role opposite Yash in the third chapter, to carry forward their pan-India appeal.”

Woah! Now that’s huge. With Srinidhi Shetty’s death in KGF Chapter 2, space has now been left open for another actress to join the franchise and it’s getting us all excited to know which Bollywood actress would bag the role opposite Rocky Bhai.

Are you excited to see KGF Chapter 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

