The trailer of director Hemanth’s upcoming action thriller ‘Kaari’ starring actor Sasikumar in the lead, has garnered a whopping two million views in just a day of being released on YouTube.

Sources say the movie’s title is based on the names of Gods. ‘Kaari’ is named after the Gods Ayyanar and Karuppasamy, considered to be the epitome of courage.

The film, produced by S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures, has Parvathy Arun playing the female lead. Parvathy has been a part of some critically acclaimed Malayalam movies like ‘Chembaruthi Poo’ and ’21 am Noottaandu’ starring Mohanlal’s son Pranav in the lead. This apart, she has also worked in Kannada and Telugu movies as well.

JD Chakravarthy plays the antagonist in this movie, which will have director Balaji Sakthivel, ‘Aadukalam’ Naren, Redin Kingsley, Ammu Abhirami, Naagi Needu, Prem and Bigg Boss fame Samyuktha playing pivotal roles.

Sources say the film’s shooting has been wrapped up and that post-production work is now on in full swing. The film has music by D Imman and cinematography by Ganesh Chandira. Editing is by Siva Nandeeswaran and action is by Anbariv, Stunt Silva and Dinesh Subbarayan.

