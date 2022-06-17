Vijay has garnered a huge fan following over the years and that is also visible in the high social media engagement that happens under his name. His fans call him Thalapathy which literally means ‘leader’ in Tamil and his every release is celebrated like a festival down south. This is one of the reasons for the massive hype around his next entertainer, which is expected to also feature Pushpa: the Rule star Rashmika Mandanna.

For the unversed, Thalapathy was last seen playing the lead role in Beast, which opened to mixed responses from the audience. Since the trailer of the film was very promising, most fans expected the movie to do well on a pan-India level but that did not exactly happen. In Tamil Nadu, the film was a massive hit but because of poor or rather mediocre word-of-mouth, the film did not pick up in the Hindi belt contrary to several predictions. The movie was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also featured actors like Pooja Hegde and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

In the most recent turn of events, the title of Thalapathy Vijay’s next has gotten leaked and this is sure to turn up your excitement quotient. According to a report by ETimes, the film, which was being called Thalapathy 66, so far, has been given the name Vaarisu, which literally means heir or successor in Tamil. The Telugu version of the film will be titled Varasudu and its announcement is expected to be made on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday on June 22, 2022.

Previously, a bunch of pictures from the sets of this film had leaked online and some of them even had a snap of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters. Since then, director Vamshi Paidipally has reportedly put up a strict ‘no phones’ rule on the crew.

