Prachi Desai Praises Naga Chaitanya On Instagram, "Thank You For Making Dhootha & Working In Hyderabad Such A Breeze"

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai thanked director Vikram and Naga Chaitanya for making her experience working on ‘Dhootha’ simpler.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Prachi Desai also revealed that she had to learn Telugu phrases for her role.

Advertisement

During filming, Prachi Desai ate delectable Asian cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

Prachi Desai is seen standing with Vikram and Naga Chaitanya in a snapshot provided by her, and they all appear to be at ease in each other’s presence.

Prachi has been making headlines for her upcoming series ‘Forensic 2022,’ which will premiere on June 24.

Apart from this series, she is also working on ‘Dhootha,’ a highly-anticipated new series directed by Vikram of ‘Manam’ fame and starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

Prachi Desai just wrapped filming for the series, which is set to premiere later this year.

On the other side, Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his films ‘Thank You’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Must Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: From ‘Dhamakedaar’ Dialogues To Power-Packed Action Sequences, Here Are 7 Reasons To Watch Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh Starrer

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram