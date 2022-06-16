Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced shooting for the second schedule of the Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. She will be stationed in Telengana’s capital city until the schedule ends on June 21. There are two foreign schedules on the cards for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which will be finalised soon.

Pooja will continue shooting for the family entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. She has also started prepping for filmmaker Puri Jagannadha’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’

Pooja Hegde starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was recently in news was Aayush Sharma walked out of the project. The film has been in the news for ever since it was announced. As per latest update, the film has now brought Siddharth Nigam onboard. KEKD also stars Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi-led Beast and Acharya.

Talking about the upcoming slate of work, the actress will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadha’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

