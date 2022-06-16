Yesterday, the makers of Brahmastra released the trailer of the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. While the Ayan Mukerji film trailer has been receiving much love, there is a section of netizens who aren’t pleased with what they saw in the 2 minutes 52 seconds video and are calling out the makers for it on Twitter.

So what has upset them? Well, as per their tweets and rants on social media it’s Ranbir’s character Shiva wearing shoes while entering the temple. While many have been slamming the makers for hurting Hindu sentiments once more, few others are supporting the fantasy adventure film. Read on to know all they have to say.

Slamming the makers of one user noted, “Agar Hindu Abhi Bhi Chup He Or Ise Boycott Nahi Kar Sakta To Samjo Aane Vale Samay Me Bollywood Hindu Ka Or Bhi Majak Banaega Or Hinduo Ki Astha Ko Thes Pahuchaega Shiv Ke Name Pe Majak Bana Rahehe🙏🏻Jay Shree Ram 🙏🏻🚩” Another wrote, “Everytime Bollywood want to destroy our culture”

Tweeting about the makers disrespecting Hindus, one user wrote, “#BoycottBrahmastra जुते पहन कर मंदिर कोन जाता है और ऐसे घंटी कोन बजाता है” while another added, “These people never miss a chance to insult our religion” Another netizen tweeted, “Entering Temple with shoes, this is what we can expect from Urduwood. Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt our sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma.”

Entering Temple with shoes, this is what we can expect from Urduwood. Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt our sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma.#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/Pa5hmX99Ag — 🚩 (@Chand_Bardai) June 15, 2022

#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra Agar Hindu Abhi Bhi Chup He Or Ise Boycott Nahi Kar Sakta To Samjo Aane Vale Samay Me Bollywood Hindu Ka Or Bhi Majak Banaega Or Hinduo Ki Astha Ko Thes Pahuchaega Shiv Ke Name Pe Majak Bana Rahehe🙏🏻Jay Shree Ram 🙏🏻🚩 #BoycottBrahmastra https://t.co/RQ8movcQxc — R J Ahir🇮🇳 (@RJAhir03) June 16, 2022

Entering Temple 🚩with shoes 😟 Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt the sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma #Hinduism

Jago Hindu Indian Hindus#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/JiRMeo5jFD — Sima Thapa (@Sima_Thapa_1) June 16, 2022

Everytime Bollywood want to destroy our culture. #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/cCMNTgpbgT — Renu Bhushan Goldar (@GoldarRenu) June 16, 2022

#BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood These people never miss a chance to insult our religion pic.twitter.com/92tNFtzZoQ — not known (@notknow61192795) June 16, 2022

Thankyou dear bullywood for again hurting our sentiments! #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/l1Fp9HJBnF — Maya 🇮🇳 (@TheMehtaji) June 16, 2022

Why he Is entering Temple with shoes #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YJGyauTD1z — Shashikanth Reddy (@Shashi26214076) June 15, 2022

Entering Temple 🚩with shoes 😟 Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt the sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma #Hinduism

Jago Hindu Indian Hindus#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/BrPFqrysBB — Sanatani Parivar (@SanataniParivar) June 16, 2022

While many slammed the makers of Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor for wearing shoes in the temple, one netizen noted that it was in fact a pandal. Clapping back at the trolls, one Twitter user wrote, “People talking about hindu sentiments don’t even know a basic difference in Pandal and temple. Durga puja is celebrated at pandal in most of the cities where footwears can be wore inside. Ranbir’s footage is clearly of Pandal not temple.” Another tweeted, “I wish I either had the keen observation power of those who are demanding to #BoycottBrahmastra or the talent of the VFX team of the movie who I’m sure can remove Ranbir Kapoor’s footwear and make him barefoot in the scenes in question.”

People talking about hindu sentiments don't even know a basic difference in Pandal and temple. Durga puja is celebrated at pandal in most of the cities where footwears can be wore inside. Ranbir's footage is clearly of Pandal not temple. #Brahmastra #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/SgrW5OlWwX — Rajat Govind (@GovindRajat) June 16, 2022

I wish I either had the keen observation power of those who are demanding to #BoycottBrahmastra or the talent of the VFX team of the movie who I'm sure can remove Ranbir Kapoor's footwear and make him barefoot in the scenes in question. — Rohan Dasgupta (@RohanDasgupta) June 16, 2022

No sooner did the trailer for Ayan Mukherjee’s star-studded Brahmastra release, than #BoycottBrahmastra began trending on Twitter. There is frustration, disillusionment, and the usual right-wing rhetoric at play. (1/3) — TheSwaddle (@TheSwaddle) June 16, 2022

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. Besides them, the first film of the planned trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and more. The film is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

