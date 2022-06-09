Back in the day, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were one of the most adorable couples in B-town. Before they both tied the knot with their respective partners, they dated each other for a brief period of time. They met on the sets of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and immediately fell in love and their connection was quite evident, thanks to their onscreen chemistry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Singh was all praises for his alleged ex-girlfriend and spoke highly of her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer is married to actress Deepika Padukone whereas Anushka married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Their fans fondly call them DeepVeer and Virushka and often go gaga over their social media PDA for their respective partners. Time and again, they have given us couple goals and we can’t get enough of them.

Back in the day, in a conversation with iDiva, Ranveer Singh opened up on how terribly he missed her alleged ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma and said, “ miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don’t get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is.”

Ranveer Singh further added, “She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It’s a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I’ve met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles.”

That’s such a sweet thing to say, we must say.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh opening up on his alleged ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma? Tell us in the space below.

