Kamaal R Khan aka KRK continues to do what does best, and it’s trolling! The self-proclaimed critic and trade expert had recently reviewed Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and of course, he did take some hard-hitting digs at the actor. Now, Khan is trolling Akki over his yearly holidays. Scroll below to know more.

A day before yesterday, Kamaal had called out Akshay for delivering another flop at the box office. He made comparisons with Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram, which enjoyed a houseful run even on Monday. On the other hand, Akki’s magnum opus witnessed a huge crash in occupancy. Now, in his latest dig, Kamaal talks about Akshay’s holidays being sponsored by the producer of his upcoming film.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Akshay Kumar has gone to London with his family for yearly holidays. But at the same time, he is going to shoot a film also in London. This means his holidays will be paid for by the producer. Now just imagine, how that film will be a good film, which is made with the mood of holidays.”

Akshay Kumar has gone to London with his family for yearly holidays. But at the same time, he is going to shoot a film also in London. Means his holidays will be paid by the producer. Now just imagine, how that film will be a good film, which is made with the mood of holidays. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2022

Don’t know if KRK’s claims are true or not, but it’s surely leaving Akshay Kumar fans furious.

Meanwhile, talking about Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar recently said that it is one of the most important films of his career, in fact, it is his ‘legacy project’ that he is extremely grateful to have in his filmography. He was talking at a promotional event.

Akshay said, “‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen.”

